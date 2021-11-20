Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at New York (Jets) on November 21, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (3-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
vs
New York Jets (2-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, November 18 - 1:00pm ET
Where: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Greg Gumbel (Play-By-Play), Adam Archuleta (Color Analyst), and AJ Ross (Sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
LEARN MORE
Coming off two wins in five days, the Dolphins will head to MetLife Stadum this week looking for a third straight victory. Kickoff against the N.Y. Jets is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Miami has had a lot of success at the N.Y. Jets since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, winning seven of the 11 meetings overall.The Dolphins have won six of the past seven and eight of the past 10 meetings with the Jets.
The all-time series is tied at 55-55-1 (including one playoff game).
For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 11 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.