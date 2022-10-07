Presented by

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

Oct 07, 2022 at 06:33 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

We're traveling to New Jersey this weekend. The fifth game of the season against the New York Jets is on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

countdown-creative-week5

This week's game is the fifth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel.

If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 4-1 for the first time since 2003. A victory would also be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs, and give the Dolphins wins in 11 of the past 15 road games at the Jets.

In four games this year, the Dolphins have 1444 total offensive yards, and 1228 passing yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is leading the NFL with 477 receiving yards and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is sixth with 381 receiving yards.

On defense, safety Brandon Jones and linebacker Jerome Baker are tied with 27 tackles each. Linebacker Melvin Ingram was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month and currently has two sacks, two fumbles recovered, eight tackles and one defensive touchdown.

Related Links

Miami Dolphins (3-1) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

New York Jets (2-2) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at MetLife Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

The fourth game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals is on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

The third game of the season against the Buffalo Bills is on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Dolfans, we're hitting the road this week. The second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens is on September 18, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Dolfans, the wait is almost over! The season kickoff against the New England Patriots is only one day away on September 11, 2022. Check out what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 18 matchup: New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on January 9, 2022.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 17 matchup: Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville on January  2, 2022.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 16 matchup: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 27, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 15 matchup: New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 19, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 13 matchup: New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 5, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 12 matchup: Carolina vs Miami, kicking off at 1:00pm ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on November 28, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 11 matchup: Miami at New York (Jets), kicking off at 1:00pm ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 21, 2021.

Advertising