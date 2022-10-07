Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

This week's game is the fifth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel.

If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 4-1 for the first time since 2003. A victory would also be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs, and give the Dolphins wins in 11 of the past 15 road games at the Jets.

In four games this year, the Dolphins have 1444 total offensive yards, and 1228 passing yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is leading the NFL with 477 receiving yards and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is sixth with 381 receiving yards.