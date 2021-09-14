The Blitz: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Morning Headlines

Early in Sunday's game, second-year defensive tackle Raekwon Davis went down with an injury and did not return to action. When asked about it Monday morning at his press conference, Head Coach Brian Flores said that they were still running tests and would have more information on the injury in the coming days. Flores said, "Raekwon's a tough kid. He's eager to get back out there," and that "nothing is more important than the health of the player."