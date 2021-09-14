The Blitz: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

With a week of practice to look forward to prior to the home opener, Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins.
On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced they had released fullback Carl Tucker from their practice squad.
Early in Sunday's game, second-year defensive tackle Raekwon Davis went down with an injury and did not return to action. When asked about it Monday morning at his press conference, Head Coach Brian Flores said that they were still running tests and would have more information on the injury in the coming days. Flores said, "Raekwon's a tough kid. He's eager to get back out there," and that "nothing is more important than the health of the player."
When asked about rookie tackle Liam Eichenberg's performance in New England and whether Austin Jackson would start at left tackle next week, Coach Flores said that Liam "did a nice job yesterday" in "a tough environment" but that "Austin is our left tackle."
The Dolphins also announced their Home Game Theme Schedule for 2021.
Sep. 19 vs. BUF – 305 Reunion
Oct. 3 vs. IND – Coach Shula Tribute Game and Alumni Weekend – more info here
Oct. 24 vs. ATL – Crucial Catch
Nov. 7 vs. HOU – Fins Up!
Nov. 11 vs. BAL – Salute to Service (Thursday Night Football)
Nov. 28 vs. CAR – Football Unites
Dec. 5 vs. NYG – My Cause, My Cleats
Dec. 18 or 19 vs. NYJ – Holiday Game
Jan. 9 vs. NE – Inspire Change
Quote of the Day
Head Coach Brian Flores on rookie offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and his first NFL start:
"Liam did a nice job. It was a tough environment against a team that gives a lot of different looks. I thought he played well."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
80 volunteers from South Florida's pro sports teams, businesses, and community groups joined Food For The Poor last Friday, September 10th, to pack more than 14,500 pounds of food and over 16,000 pounds of Aid to help families ravaged by the earthquake a month ago.
Miami Dolphins alum Nat Moore, the team's Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations, and Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, packed newborn kits for families in great need.
Trivia
Which versatile running back from Alabama wore uniform No. 22 for the Dolphins from 1979 to 1987?
On This Day
September 14, 1992: The Miami Dolphins Score with Seconds Left on Monday Night Football to Beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL Season
Because of Hurricane Andrew, the Dolphins did not play a game in Week 1 of the 1992 NFL season. Their first game of the season came in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against Bernie Kosar and the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins were down 23-20 with only a couple of minutes left, and Dan Marino led the Dolphins down the field, and running back Mark Higgs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with only seven seconds left to win the game for the Dolphins 27-23
The Week Ahead
To celebrate the Miami Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins are hosting a series of pop-up celebrations and giveaways throughout this week. These interactive events will incorporate fans, local businesses, and community partners.
Answer to Trivia Question: Tony Nathan