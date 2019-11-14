Top News: Daniel Kilgore Sportsmanship Award Nominee

Center Daniel Kilgore has been selected as the Dolphins’ nominee for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each team nominates one of its players for the award, which has been given out since 2014 to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees.
The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 13.
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Kilgore is one of five offensive linemen among the 32 nominees, along with Arizona center A.Q. Shipley, New Orleans tackle Terron Armstead, San Francisco tackle and former Kilgore teammate Joe Staley and Tennessee center Ben Jones.
“I’ve never been fined or anything like that during a game," Kilgore said after practice Thursday. "My main thing is just doing my job and trying to do whatever I can to help the team win."
Reshad getting closer
Safety Reshad Jones took another step toward a return to action Thursday when he was a full participant in practice time for the first time since being injured against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 13.
Jones has missed the past four games.
Injury report
Jones’ practice participation was one of four changes on the Dolphins injury report Thursday.
And all of them were for the better.
Like Jones, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (shoulder), defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee/elbow) all were full participants after being limited Wednesday.
Thursday marked the first time Moss was a full participant in practice since he sustained an ankle injury in that Washington game Oct. 20.
Two Dolphins players were limited participants Thursday for a second consecutive day: DE Taco Charlton (elbow) and LB Raekwon McMillan (knee).
Cornerback Ken Webster again did not practice because of the ankle injury he sustained in the Monday night game at Pittsburgh, while 11 players listed as full participants for a second consecutive day: RB Kalen Ballage (neck), G/T Jesse Davis (elbow), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (toe/Achilles), LB Trent Harris (foot), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), CB Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (calf), DT Christian Wilkins (toe) and WR Albert Wilson (hip/ankle).
Pro Bowl voting
Fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl has begun.
From now until Thursday, Dec. 12, fans can vote for their favorite players at NFL.com/ProBowlVote. For the final two weeks of voting, Nov. 28-Dec.12, fans also can use Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.
The 2020 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl Special on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando — one week before Super Bowl LIV takes place at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.