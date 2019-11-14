Top News: Daniel Kilgore Sportsmanship Award Nominee

From now until Thursday, Dec. 12, fans can vote for their favorite players at NFL.com/ProBowlVote. For the final two weeks of voting, Nov. 28-Dec.12, fans also can use Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.