Top News: Dolphins Add Two Hurricanes To Roster

Parker was Mayfield’s teammate at the University of Oklahoma from 2015-17.The Dolphins will get their first look at 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield on Sunday, but one player very familiar with him is safety Steven Parker.

“I can’t wait,” Parker said. “I can’t wait to go against Bake. It’s going to be a great challenge. I know he’s going to be ready to go just like the rest of his team. But we’re going to be ready to go as well.”

While Mayfield was winning the Heisman in 2017, Parker was a second-team All-Big 12 selection that year.

The two had their share of battles in practice.