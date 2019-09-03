Top News: Plenty Of Options In Passing Game

“He did everything right,” Dorrell said of the six-year veteran from the University of Miami. “Allen doesn’t say much, doesn’t talk much, you don’t see him trying to draw any type of attention to himself, but if you watch his play and his snaps in games, he was in the right spot and he was open and he was doing the right thing in the run game and he was playing like a great veteran should play. He is such a professional. I think he has a quiet confidence about what he brings to our group and he is just one of those guys that had to learn our system quickly because we picked up him late and he had to do that and he was able to do that. He was a good pick up and surprise for us. We are excited to have him.”