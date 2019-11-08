Top News: Rookie Receiver Gary Jennings Arrives In South Florida

Center Daniel Kilgore continues to work his way back from a knee injury, and Flores said the veteran has a chance of returning to the lineup against the Colts on Sunday.

Kilgore has missed the past three games. He resumed practicing last week.

“I took some time off obviously with a little knee issue and I’m working hand-in-hand with Troy Maurer, the (assistant athletic) trainer,” Kilgore said. “It was good. It allowed my knee to heal and rest my body. It’s good. (I’ve had) a good past couple of weeks of practice getting back in the groove of things. I’m feeling pretty good.