Top News: Rookie Receiver Gary Jennings Arrives In South Florida

Rookie wide receiver Gary Jennings took part in his first practice Thursday after making the longest NFL trip possible, from Seattle to South Florida.
Jennings, a 2019 fourth-round out of West Virginia, was claimed off waivers Wednesday.
“It’s a long trip, but I wouldn’t say a ‘whirlwind,’ so to speak,” Jennings said. “I’ve been pretty even-headed, level-headed, and I’m just ready to go here.”
Head Coach Brian Flores revealed that Jennings was among the Dolphins’ 30 pre-draft visitors to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, a clear indication the team saw something in him.
“Yeah, it’s pretty cool to have built a prior relationship in that pre-draft process,” Jennings said. “They’re a great staff. I can’t wait to see what they have to come.”
Kilgore's time coming
Center Daniel Kilgore continues to work his way back from a knee injury, and Flores said the veteran has a chance of returning to the lineup against the Colts on Sunday.
Kilgore has missed the past three games. He resumed practicing last week.
“I took some time off obviously with a little knee issue and I’m working hand-in-hand with Troy Maurer, the (assistant athletic) trainer,” Kilgore said. “It was good. It allowed my knee to heal and rest my body. It’s good. (I’ve had) a good past couple of weeks of practice getting back in the groove of things. I’m feeling pretty good.
“I feel like I’m close. Again, it’s just getting back into the groove of practice and doing the football stuff. You can work out and run as much as you can, but you’re not really in football shape until you go out and play football. I feel pretty good, though.”
Flores' calling
For the second time in a month, Flores downplayed his own playing career at Boston College, this time when he was asked whether there was anyone on the Dolphins roster who reminded him of himself as a college player.
“I hope not,” Flores said, eliciting laughter. “I hope not. No, there’s no guys like that. But, yeah, there’s a lot of tough guys. I think I was tough and I was smart, could get guys lined up. We’ve got a few guys like that, but they’re much more talented than I was. I’m coaching. I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Injury report
There was only one change on the Dolphins’ official injury report Thursday, and it was a positive one.
Safety Walt Aikens (hip) was listed as a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Cornerback Ken Webster, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury he sustained in the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, again was the only player who did not practice.
The six players limited for a second consecutive day were C/G Evan Boehm (hip), DT Davon Godchaux (shoulder), S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle) and DT Christian Wilkins (toe).
The seven players again listed as full participants were G/T Jesse Davis (elbow), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), LS Taybor Pepper (shoulder) and WR Albert Wilson (hip).