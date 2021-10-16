Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at Jacksonville on October 17, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
AT
When: Sunday, October 17 - 9:30am EDT
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - national broadcast. The broadcast crew includes Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
LEARN MORE
The Dolphins will head overseas to London, England this week, taking on Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
While this will be the fifth regular-season game the Dolphins have played in London, it's the first time Miami will play at Tottenham. The team's first four games in London were held at Wembley Stadium. It's also the first time Miami has met Jacksonville in London.
The all-time series with Jacksonville is tied at 5-5. Miami is 1-3 all-time in London.
