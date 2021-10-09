Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at Tampa Bay on October 3, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (1-3): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
AT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, October 10 - 1:00pm EDT
Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. The broadcast crew includes Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
The Dolphins make their shortest road-trip of the season when they head to Tampa to play the Bucs on Sunday. This is Miami's first trip to Raymond James Stadium since 2014 and just the third time Miami has played at the stadium since it opened in 1998.
The Bucs hold a 6-5 edge in the all-time series and have won the past two matchups. The Dolphins have played the defending Super Bowl champions in three of the past four seasons and defeated the defending champion Patriots in 2017 and 2019.
