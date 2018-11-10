Presented by

The Blitz: Headlines & Highlights Before Dolphins-Packers

Nov 10, 2018 at 02:10 PM
The Dolphins will have to bring their "A" game if they want to escape the Frozen Tundra with a win.

This is how the Dolphins can beat the Packers.

Dolphins coaches and players believe they have a good plan in place to slow down Aaron Rodgers.

Next up for Xavien Howard? A date with Packers star receiver Davante Adams.

Lambeau Field 2010 Packers vs. Dolphins
Matt Ludtke/AP

Kenny Stills' father spent five seasons with the Packers and now his son is excited to play in his first game at Lambeau Field.

He's come close to big sacks, but that doesn't mean anything to Robert Quinn.

Jakeem Grant is delivering a magical season as a returner and is running with his opportunity at wide receiver.

You'll hear him before you see him. Grant was mic'd up against the Jets.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Packers 10-4. Here are top five moments from the matchup.

Cam Wake sacked Aaron Rodgers three times the last time the Dolphins paid a visit to Lambeau Field.

NFL Network's Brian Billick and Shaun O'Hara previewed #MIAvsGB.

The starting offensive line remains to be decided.

Jerome Baker on facing future Hall of Fame Aaron Rodgers: "It's surreal."

Baker wants to experience a "Vice Night" with the Miami Heat. 👀🔥🏀

Kiko Alonso doesn't get tired… because he goes to bed at 8 PM every night. 😴

Alonso is on pace for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

D5B_9460

Versatile rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick can become the Dolphins' version of the "Honey Badger."

Adam Gase is committed to finding ways to get the ball in Kenyan Drake's hands more often.

RF2_1031

Adam Gase said there are nine possible offensive line combinations for Sunday's game.

Just your regular old fashioned tight ends kicking competition between Nick O'Leary and A.J. Derby.

BR06_NFL_Social_TeamArt_Dolphins copy

Isaac Asiata was promoted to the active roster.

Special edition Fortnite x NFL collaborated skins. 👀🎮

