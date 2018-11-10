The Blitz: Headlines & Highlights Before Dolphins-Packers

Dolphins coaches and players believe they have a good plan in place to slow down Aaron Rodgers.
Kenny Stills' father spent five seasons with the Packers and now his son is excited to play in his first game at Lambeau Field.
Jakeem Grant is delivering a magical season as a returner and is running with his opportunity at wide receiver.
You'll hear him before you see him. Grant was mic'd up against the Jets.
The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Packers 10-4. Here are top five moments from the matchup.
Cam Wake sacked Aaron Rodgers three times the last time the Dolphins paid a visit to Lambeau Field.
Jerome Baker on facing future Hall of Fame Aaron Rodgers: "It's surreal."
Baker wants to experience a "Vice Night" with the Miami Heat. 👀🔥🏀
Kiko Alonso doesn't get tired… because he goes to bed at 8 PM every night. 😴
Alonso is on pace for his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Versatile rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick can become the Dolphins' version of the "Honey Badger."
Adam Gase is committed to finding ways to get the ball in Kenyan Drake's hands more often.
Adam Gase said there are nine possible offensive line combinations for Sunday's game.
Just your regular old fashioned tight ends kicking competition between Nick O'Leary and A.J. Derby.