Top News: Preparations Begin For Preseason Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons

Game week arrived Monday.

After a week and a half of training camp practices, the Dolphins have their first game on the horizon with the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m excited,” safety Bobby McCain said. “It’s the first preseason game, first game coming up. Everybody should be excited. Football season is back. Not even just to be tested just to be out there on the field with your brothers and your teammates, it’s fun. I’m excited.”

For McCain and his teammates, the preseason games represent an opportunity to go up against different players for the first time in 2019.

“We’re just coming out every day and just getting better and just trying to execute what the coaches want,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. “It’s getting closer to the games, so guys are getting tired of (hitting) one another. It’s about that time. I just can’t wait to get to the season to start playing.”

With the first game three days away, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick said the practice Monday had a little different feel.