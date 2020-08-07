The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary of Dan Marino's Hall of Fame Induction

August 7, 2020
The first week of strength and conditioning is coming to a close. We will be updating you, the Dolphins fan, five days a week at 8 A.M. on the pertinent information from Dolphins headquarters. Here's everything you need to know for Friday.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they have waived/non-football injury cornerback Javaris Davis. The team activated running back Malcolm Perry and defensive tackle Zach Sieler off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins also placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive end Shaq Lawson and wide receiver Kirk Merritt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
They said it
The value of communication is a staple of Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins program, particularly at the quarterback position. At the Scouting Combine in February, Flores talked about the ability to communicate and the importance of having a likeable personality at quarterback.
"I think that's something everyone talks about," Flores said. "Does (the quarterback) have that factor? Do guys rally around him? I think that's something you see watching the film, but you get to know the player, the people around him, his coaches, his high school coaches or anybody who has had an effect on (him). You want to get to know him and have those conversations. It's a feel. You may feel like your guy has it."
New Dolphins running back Jordan Howard was asked earlier in the week about his initial impression of a pair of Dolphins quarterbacks in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa
"(Fitzpatrick) has been great," Howard said. "I can see why everybody loves him. He's just a people person. Everybody gravitates towards him. He's very selfless, always puts the team first and everything. I just feel like he's a great leader so far."
Howard was asked about the vibe he's taken from Tagovailoa since getting to know the rookie quarterback. The answer was very similar to what he had to say about the 15-year veteran.
"Tua, he's definitely a people person as well," Howard said. "Just a chill guy. I guess being from Hawaii, he just hangs loose. He's definitely – people are going to gravitate toward him like 'Fitz'. He's just – he's hungry. He's being patient right now, but he's definitely hungry."
Around the Beat
Christian Wilkins met with South Florida media earlier this week. Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel detailed Wilkins' account of bringing the same energy and mindset to work every day, even in a "funky" training camp.
"It's a little different. It's a little funky," Wilkins said. "But you still want to bring it. You still have that same excitement, that willingness to work, that willingness to just get better each and every day. I think we've got a chance to be pretty good, but we'll just take it one day at a time."
Stat of the Day
DeVante Parker was rewarded with a contract extension after a breakout 2019 season. Parker saved the best for last with an explosive December. Over the five games, Parker caught 26 pass for 507 yards and five touchdowns. That was the highest five-game yardage and touchdown production in Parker's career and the most among any Dolphins receiver since Chris Chambers from Weeks 11-15 in 2005 when he caught 38 passes for 545 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 7, 2005 - Quarterback Dan Marino becomes the ninth former Dolphin and eighth player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. More than 20,000 – most of whom are Marino fans – pack Fawcett Stadium. Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner H. Wayne Huizenga flies team employees and their families to Canton for the ceremonies.
Content On Tap
Friday marks the second installment of the Dolphins Today video show. Formerly known as Dolphins Daily, this new segment will air every Tuesday and Friday.
The Drive Time Podcast and training camp preview series on MiamiDolphins.com resumes on Saturday.