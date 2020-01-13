Monday, Jan 13, 2020 01:23 PM

Numbers That Stand Out From 2019 Season

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

As we look back on the 2019 season, the Dolphins had their share of impressive achievements on both individual and team levels.

We can start with the team’s 5-4 record over the final nine games of the regular season, a mark surpassed by only two other teams that did not qualify for the playoffs. The Dolphins also were one of 11 teams to end the regular season with two victories, along with the Ravens, Broncos, Chiefs, Jets, Falcons, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Eagles and 49ers.

The Dolphins ended the regular season as one of the least-penalized teams in the NFL after having the eighth-most penalty yards in 2018. The Dolphins were fourth in 2019 in both fewest penalties (92) and fewest penalty yards (769).

Wide receiver DeVante Parker finished fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,202, but he led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with nine.

The only AFC receiver at any position with more catches was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the only other player with more TD receptions was Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

There was nobody more productive than Parker over the final seven weeks of the 2019 season, however. His 733 receiving yards during that span ranked first, topping Michael Thomas’ second-place total of 698.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 1,628 yards in the final month of the regular season, and that was the third-highest total in the NFL behind Jameis Winston’s 1,718 and Jared Goff’s 1,643. In addition, Fitzpatrick had the sixth-highest passer rating in the NFL in December among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts.

Fitzpatrick set a Dolphins record for passing yards in December, although it should be noted he did it in five games. In terms of average yards per game, Fitzpatrick’s 325.6 was the fourth-best December for a Dolphins quarterback behind Dan Marino’s 404.7 in 1984, Steve DeBerg’s 327.3 in 1993 and Marino’s 326.3 in 1987.

Fitzpatrick also joined Marino as the only Dolphins quarterbacks with 10 or more touchdown passes in one December. Marino did it four times.

Tight end Mike Gesicki made some big strides in his second season, particularly in the second half of the year. Over the last nine weeks, Gesicki was eighth or better among NFL tight ends in receptions (36), receiving yards (417) and touchdown catches (5). His five TD receptions came in the final six weeks, and the only tight end with that many around the league was the New Orleans Saints’ Jared Cook, who had six.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux finished third among all defensive linemen in tackles with 75. It was the highest finish for a Dolphins defensive lineman since at least 2000. Ndamukong Suh finished fourth in 2016. The 75 tackles also was a high for a defensive lineman since at least 2000.

Likewise, Christian Wilkins set a new standard for rookie defensive linemen (since 2000) with his 56 tackles. The total easily led all NFL rookie D-linemen in 2019, with 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa second with 47.

Despite missing the second half of the season because of a knee injury, Preston Williams still finished 10th among NFL rookie wide receivers in receptions (32) and receiving yards (428). In terms of per-game averages, Williams was second in receptions (4.0) behind only Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins and fourth in receiving yards (53.5).

At the time of his injury, Williams was tied with McLaurin for most catches by a rookie wide receiver.

At cornerback, Nik Needham also stood out among NFL rookies. His 11 passes defensed ranked second in the league among rookies behind only the 17 by Jamel Dean of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

