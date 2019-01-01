Skip to main content
Standalone Stories
Jerome Baker, Dolphins Defense Determined To Improve Every Week
Jerome Baker told The Audible that the defense is looking for constant improvement.
Chris Grier Lays Out Dolphins Vision
General Manager Chris Grier's goal is to build a consistent winner in Miami.
Vince Biegel's Big Moment
Linebacker Vince Biegel brought down Tom Brady for his first career sack.
Eric Rowe Looking Forward To Matchup Against Former Team
Rowe spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots.
J'Marcus Webb Excited For Chance To Step Up
Julién Davenport's injury moves J'Marcus Webb into the starting lineup.
Rookie WR Preston Williams 'Wants More Touchdowns'
Williams' first career touchdown was bittersweet, but it still meant a lot to the rookie.
Back With Dolphins, Tank Carradine 'Still Has A Lot To Prove'
Carradine arrived at the training facility at 5:30 AM this morning ready to work.
Michael Deiter Learning From Experience In First NFL Game
Sunday was an exciting moment for Michael Deiter and definitely an experience he will learn from.
Dolphins Elect Team Captains For 2019 Season
Second-year player Jerome Baker was named a team captain for the first time.
Dolphins Will Honor Late Jim Langer With Helmet Decal
The Dolphins will honor the memory of the late Jim Langer this season with a special decal on their helmets.
Charles Harris Looking Forward To Significant Role In 2019
The defensive end is poised to enter this season as a full-time starter for the first time in his career.
Dave DeGuglielmo Wants O-Line To Be Tough, Smart
DeGuglielmo will have his offensive line ready for the Ravens.
New Long Snapper Taybor Pepper Welcomes Opportunity With Dolphins
For the first time in 14 years, the Dolphins will have a new long snapper.
Jesse Davis Prepared To Step Into Left Tackle Role
Jesse Davis has played many different roles and he's ready to take on one more.
Roster Breakdown: Initial Dolphins 53-Player Roster
The initial 53-player roster was reached after a series of transactions on Saturday afternoon.
Albert's Back: Wilson Returns To Action In New Orleans
Wilson played his first snaps since suffering an injury on Oct. 28 last year.
Brian Flores Names Ryan Fitzpatrick Week One Starter
Fitzpatrick will start against the Baltimore Ravens.
Illness Sidelines Ryan Fitzpatrick Today, No Impact On QB Decision
Ryan Fitzpatrick sat out practice today and it's possible Josh Rosen plays Thursday.
Déjà Vu For Rookie Offensive Lineman Michael Deiter
Excluding a redshirt season at Wisconsin, Michael Deiter has started in every game since his junior year of high school.
Decision Making Guided By Keeping Present & Future In Mind
Brian Flores explained the team’s roster-building philosophy Monday morning, and it revolves around two basic principles.
Local Product Chris Lammons Making Name For Himself On Special Teams
Special teams contributions are very important to Brian Flores and Chris Lammons appears to have received the message loud and clear.
Jakeem Grant's Hard Work Pays Off With Extension
The wide receiver was full of gratitude after practice Sunday as he talked about his new contract extension.
Eric Rowe Showing Full Potential, Capitalizing On Opportunity With Dolphins
The cornerback has been ready since he signed with the Dolphins in the offseason.
Brian Flores: Starting QB Decision 'Harder' After Third Preseason Game
There wasn't more clarity at quarterback after the Dolphins' win over the Jaguars.
Former Walk-On Patrick Laird's Career Off To A Good Start
Patrick Laird, a two-time captain at Cal, has impressed Brian Flores and the coaching staff.
Dolphins Will Honor Late Nick Buoniconti With Helmet Decal
The Dolphins will honor the memory of the late Nick Buoniconti this season with a special decal on their helmets.
Dolphins Developing Consistency On Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Shaq Calhoun and Jesse Davis have impressed Head Coach Brian Flores.
Unleash The Beast: Sam Eguavoen Playing Fearless, Making An Impact
It sure looks like the Dolphins found another CFL keeper in linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
Preston Williams' Impressive NFL Debut Continues In Tampa
Rookie wide receiver Preston Williams continues to make an impression in his first NFL training camp.
Despite QB Competition, Ryan Fitzpatrick & Josh Rosen Connecting As Teammates
The Dolphins’ quarterback competition continued in full force when the team practiced with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.
Brian Flores Excited About Joint Practices With Buccaneers
The Dolphins will hold joint practices with the Buccaneers this week in Tampa Bay.
Young Running Backs Making Strides
The preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons served as a showcase for the young talent at the position.
Brian Flores Reflects On First Game As NFL Head Coach
Thursday night's Dolphins preseason victory was a new coaching experience for Brian Flores.
